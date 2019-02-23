Services
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Faith Reformed Church
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Sandra L. (Arnold) Gorton Obituary
Sandra L. (Arnold) Gorton

Wisconsin Rapids - Sandra L. (Arnold) Gorton, age 61, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Faith Reformed Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Vance Elzinga will officiate. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Sandy was born September 12, 1957 on the US Army base in Stuttgart, Germany to Larry Sparks and Virginia (Landry) Sparks. She was later adopted by Andrew Arnold. She was raised in Wisconsin Rapids and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1976. Her marriage to Emery Nigh ended in divorce. She married Donald Gorton on February 14, 2017.

Sandy held various jobs in the area over the years, including working in housekeeping at the Mead Inn for many years.

Sandy enjoyed attending worship at Faith Reformed Church and going to The Neighborhood Table for food and fellowship. She was an animal lover and liked being in the company of her dog and cat.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Donald; five siblings: Cheryl (Robert) Wunrow of Wisconsin Rapids, Darrell (Terri) Arnold of San Diego, CA, Virginia (Tim) Johnson of Bancroft, Andy (Joby) Arnold of Nekoosa, and Dawn Merrila of Bancroft; and her biological father, Larry (Sharon) Sparks of Wisconsin Rapids. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Jack Merrila.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 23, 2019
