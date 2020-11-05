Scott A. RosenthalTown of Grant - Scott A. Rosenthal, age 62, of the Town of Grant, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2020.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Scott was born on October 12, 1958 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to the late Donald and Bernadyne (Bulgrin) Rosenthal. He worked as a laborer for Miron and Boldt Construction companies for over 30 years, retiring in October of 2013. He married Jane L. Tenpas on July 24, 2000 in Phillips, Wisconsin.Scott enjoyed hunting with his sons and grandson, working his sawmill and traveling.Scott is survived by his wife Jane Rosenthal, sons Brad and Adam (Mindy Hegg) Rosenthal, daughter Deanna Beadle, siblings Gary (Pam) Rosenthal, Kurt (Jan Hegg) Rosenthal, Tracy (Kim Jirschelle) Rosenthal, Cody (Wendy) Rosenthal, Dean (Anissa) Rosenthal and Dixie (Jim Ross) Rosenthal; he is also survived by three grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents.Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.