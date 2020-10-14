1/1
Scott Bathke
1977 - 2020
Scott Bathke

Wisconsin Rapids - Scott G. Bathke, age 42, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Private family services were held at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI assisted the family.

Scott was born October 20, 1977 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Gerald and Kathryn (Hein) Bathke. He was a truck driver for Baumhardt Trucking. Scott enjoyed working out, smoking and BBQ meats and making maple syrup, which he would give to family and friends and also enjoyed all kinds of cooking. Scott loved hunting, fishing, golfing, riding his Harley and enjoyed following the Badgers, Brewers and Packers.

Scott is survived by his parents, Gerald and Mary Bathke and Kathryn Hein Kubisiak; twin brother, Bryan (Kerri) Bathke; sister, Beth (William ) Peters; step-brother, Paul (Lisa) Kubisiak; step-sister, Jackie (Dennis Arndt) Kubisiak; grandmother, Bev Peters; nieces, Erin Bathke and Gianna Peters; and nephews, Jake Bathke and Michael Peters.

Scott was preceded in death by his step-father, Gregory Kubisiak and grandparents, Malcolm and Vi Hein, Elmer and Gloria Bathke and Daniel Peters.

A memorial will be established in Scott's name at a later date.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
