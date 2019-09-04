|
|
Scott D. Tracy
Adams - Scott D. "Scooby" Tracy, age 60, of Adams, WI passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison.
A Life Celebration gathering will take place on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids with burial to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to come and share loving memories of Scott. The family requests no floral arrangements.
Scott was an unstoppable adventurer, even in death, and gave the gift of life as an organ and tissue donor. Please see his complete obituary at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019