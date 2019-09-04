Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
Scott D. Tracy


1959 - 2019
Scott D. Tracy Obituary
Scott D. Tracy

Adams - Scott D. "Scooby" Tracy, age 60, of Adams, WI passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison.

A Life Celebration gathering will take place on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids with burial to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to come and share loving memories of Scott. The family requests no floral arrangements.

Scott was an unstoppable adventurer, even in death, and gave the gift of life as an organ and tissue donor. Please see his complete obituary at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019
