Scott J. KowalskiWisconsin Rapids - Scott J. Kowalski, age 55, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence with family by his side following a brief battle with cancer.Scott was born March 25, 1965 in Milwaukee, WI to Michael and Leah (Potts) Kowalski, and was raised in Waupaca, WI. He graduated from Waupaca High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He retired from the Army after 21 years of service and worked for EMR Landscaping in Wisconsin Rapids.Scott loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and camping. He liked taking walks around Lake Wazeecha near his home in Wisconsin Rapids and sitting by the campfire at any time of year. He loved to cook and entertain family and friends at his backyard or basement bar. In recent months, during the Covid Pandemic, he entertained friends as "Scott the Bartender" on social media.Scott loved hand feeding the neighborhood squirrels and birds. As a music lover, he enjoyed listening to country, oldies, 80's rock, and hardly ever missed a Sunday morning polka show broadcast. He was an avid Packer and Brewer fan. Scott will forever be remembered for his happy disposition, wave and contagious smile.Scott is survived by his soulmate and partner, Steve Haskins of Wisconsin Rapids; his mother, Leah Kowalski of Waupaca; his brothers and sisters: David (Marge) Kowalski of Iola, Alice (Heslyn) Menadue of Waupaca, Lisa Kowalski (Mark Glenetski) of Waupaca, Sara (Shawn) McCullick of Boyd, and Myra (John) Dickson of Wild Rose; numerous nieces and nephews; and his special cousin who was like a sister, Paulette. He is preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Michael Kowalski; his nephew, Cody McCullick; his uncles: Gary Potts, and Leon and Myron Kowalski; and his beloved pets, Diego and Midnight.A time of visitation for relatives and friends will be held at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 2201 Chestnut Street, Wisconsin Rapids, from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 4 at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at King. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for both the visitation and graveside services.Memorials may be designated to a local charity of your choice.Scott's family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care he received.