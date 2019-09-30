|
Scott M. Brundidge
Wisconsin Rapids - Scott M. Brundidge, age 57, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Friday, September 27, 2019 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.
Scott was born December 7, 1961 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Rogers and Susan (Turner) Brundidge. He was a mechanic working with his father. Scott was an avid outdoorsman, especially loving fishing and hunting.
Scott is survived by four children, Kelly Brault of Green Bay, WI, Terry Brundidge of Green Bay, WI, Robert Brundidge of Green Bay, WI and Jamie Davis of Marshfield, WI; his mother and stepfather, Susan and Roger Powers of Lone Rock, WI; his father and stepmother, Rogers and Bonnie Brundidge of Biron, WI; special friend, Wanda Korslin of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; two brothers, Roger (Ann) Brundidge of Sarona, WI and Jason (Fiancé-Kim) Nobles of Green Bay, WI; three sisters, Laura (Chris) North of Appleton, WI, Stacy Pio of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Christa Brundidge; good friend- Barb Taluc and is also survived by 12 grandchildren and many good friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his stepfather, Bill Nobles and best friend, Joe Hoffman.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 30, 2019