Seth M. Nelson
Vesper - Seth M. Nelson, age 35, of Vesper, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral home in Wisconsin Rapids.
Seth was born on July 29, 1984 in Marshfield, WI. Seth was lovingly raised by Teri Adams and Mike Adams. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 2002. He worked as a welder for several years at Flowgate and Culvert in Wisconsin Rapids. Seth was married to Kimberly Hamm on February 9, 2019 in Jamaica.
Seth had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He truly loved spending time cooking, smoking meat, and entertaining with friends and family. Seth enjoyed playing softball, especially being teammates with his close friend, Jesse Getzloff. He even taught his softball skills to his sister, Amber. Seth had a soft spot in his heart for animals.
Seth is survived by his wife, Kimberly; his mother and special friend, Teri Adams and Dave Hanson; his father, Michael Adams; his sister, Amber (David) Harrison; his maternal grandmother, Joan "Jo-Jo" Nelson; his aunts and uncles: Chris and Angie Nelson, John Nelson, Marcie Ehlert, and Mony and Dave Stranz; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: James and Linda Hamm; brothers and sisters-in-law: Nicki (Gerry) Rickaby, Brent (Rachel) Hamm, and Barry (Dara) Hamm; his nieces and nephew: Lucy, Hazel, and George, along with other nieces and nephews. He is further survived by many cousins, extended family and friends, and pets Nova and Titus. He is preceded in death maternal grandfather, John Nelson; his paternal grandparents, Marge and Marv Adams; his cousin, Chad Ehlert; and his fur baby, Lexi. Seth is loved and will be deeply missed.
The family would like to express their appreciation to those who helped Seth through his struggles and appreciated him for the kind-hearted person he truly was. They would also like others who are struggling with addiction to know that it is ok to talk about it and ask for help.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019