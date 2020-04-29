Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Sharon A. Behrend


1941 - 2020
Sharon A. Behrend Obituary
Sharon A. Behrend

Madison - Sharon Ann Behrend, age 79, of Madison, WI died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Madison Pointe Senior Living, Madison, WI.

Private family services will be held in Wisconsin Rapids, WI with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A public memorial mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Madison, WI at a later date. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.

Sharon was born February 28, 1941 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Lawrence and Marge (Arnold) Behrend. She graduated from Assumption High School in 1959 and received a B.S.-Business Degree from Madison Edgewood College in 2004. Sharon was a library assistant for the University of Wiscosnin- Madison for many years.

Sharon was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Madison, WI and a member of the Lay Dominicans. Sharon was an accomplished piano player and won a number of piano competitions in the Madison area. She also loved to play bingo.

Sharon is survived by her sister, Kathy (Vic) Kopacz of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; nephew, Kurt (Jeani) Kopacz and their children, Cameron, Abigayle and Elizabeth (Jason) Heschke and their children, Cade and Hazel and niece, Krista (Bill) Zubke and their children, Alissa, Emma and Evan.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Margaret Behrend; stepfather, Lawrence Zimmerman and stepbrother, Ronald Zimmerman.

The family would like to express gratitude to Madison Pointe Senior living for the excellent care she received and to Agrace for hospice care and emotional support.

Memorials can be designated for Epilepsy Foundation Heart of Wisconsin, Madison; Lay Dominicans at Blessed Sacrament Church, Madison or Agrace in Fitchburg, WI.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020
