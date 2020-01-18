|
Sharon C. Swetz
Wisconsin Rapids - Sharon C. Swetz, age 72, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Friday, January 17, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. William Menzel will officiate. Visitation will be at Saints Peter & Paul Church on Thursday from 9:00-11:00 AM. Burial will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Town of Sigel, WI. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Sharon was born August 15, 1947 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Clifford and Violet (Murawski) Abel. She married Kenneth D. Swetz on August 21, 1965 in the Town of Sigel. Sharon was employed as a telephone operator for Wood County Telephone Company and in later years was a homemaker.
Sharon loved playing the piano, taking care of her flowers and plants and was a very, very good cook and loved cooking meals for her family.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Kenneth; son, Steven Swetz of Palm Springs, CA; and three brothers, Edward (Christine) Abel of Rudolph, WI, Tim Abel of Rudolph, WI and Gary Abel of Rudolph, WI.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.
Sharon's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Aspirus Riverview Hospital for their loving and compassionate care.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020