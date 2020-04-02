|
|
Sharon E. Scheidegger
Wisconsin Rapids - Sharon E. Scheidegger, age 80, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Sharon was born July 20, 1939, in Rhinelander, WI to Robert and Lucille (Dickson) Norton. Sharon grew up in Starks, WI, and graduated from Rhinelander High School class of 1957. Sharon married Lawrence E. Scheidegger in 1958.
Sharon served as Rhinelander City Treasurer, Nekoosa School District Comptroller and was elected Wood County Treasurer.
One of Sharon's greatest joys was working in the yard. Her flower gardens were beautiful and enjoyed by many in the neighborhood. Wildlife held a special place in Sharon's heart. She often told stories of the "critters" her father had found and brought home for her to take care of, including a baby skunk, deer, and a woodchuck. More recently, she rescued wild birds and squirrels. Sharon loved her many family cats throughout the years and they were a comfort to her. Sharon loved Wisconsin sports, especially the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and all the Badger teams. She never missed a game on TV or radio.
Sharon is survived by her children: Laurie Scheidegger, Wausau, WI, her daughter Jessica and Tomi Heimonen, Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Brad and Rebecca Scheidegger, his sons Samuel and Jeffery, Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Larry and Paula Scheidegger, Wisconsin Rapids, WI, and his daughters Emily Scheidegger, Port Edwards, WI, Molly and Andy Thout, Richland Center, WI, and Annie Scheidegger, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Sharon is also survived by her brother, Robert and Carol Norton, LaCrosse, WI, and her sister, Nancy Faulk, Rhinelander, WI, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E Scheidegger, Sr., and her grandson, Charles Repps.
Due to concern for family and friends, a private burial will take place for the immediate family. A celebration of Sharon's life will take place at a later date. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will take place at St. John Lutheran Parish Cemetery. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Sharon's family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020