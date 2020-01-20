|
Sharon L. Baur
Dubuque - Sharon Lynn Baur, 62, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, passed away peacefully to her eternal rest on January 18, 2020 after a truly inspirational battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). She met this challenge with the same humor, strength, and dignity that she maintained throughout her life. While her physical strength diminished, it was in quietness and trust that her faith resounded.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Pastor Lucas Proeber will be officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ritchay Funeral Home and Saturday, January 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul's. Interment at Restlawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ritchay Funeral Home.
Sharon was born in Chicago, IL on April 13, 1957. She graduated from Homestead High School in Mequon, WI. Sharon married Martin Baur on May 31, 1981 supporting him in his ministry throughout their marriage of 38 years. They were blessed with four children.
Though her life was shortened by illness, Sharon repeatedly expressed thankfulness for the time she had to raise her family. She cherished those years and counted them as the greatest blessing in life. During that time, she shared her love for little ones by providing in-home child care. Later, she was employed as a receptionist at several local businesses, most recently at Incourage Community Foundation. Her kind and helpful spirit was felt by all who knew her; a selfless and caring attitude which was hard to find in today's world, but easily seen in her.
Among those surviving who will continue to honor and cherish her memory include her loving husband, Martin Baur; three daughters, Kristina (Justin) Heinzen, Courtney (Nick) Baur, Breanna (Ryan) Pendergast; one son, Brian (Margarita) Baur; four grandchildren, Paityn and Brayden Heinzen, Sofia and Martin Baur; brothers, Greg Caine and Glenn Caine; mother, June Caine, and many other family and friends.
Sharon is preceded in death by her father, William Caine, paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, and nephew Jordan Caine.
In lieu of flowers, Sharon's wishes are for donations to be made to one of the following organizations: St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 311 13th Avenue South, Wis. Rapids, WI 54494 (gifts designated to Cheerful Givers); The ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter, 3333 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite #104 Wauwatosa, WI 53222; Incourage Community Foundation, 478 East Grand Avenue, Wis. Rapids, WI 54494 (gifts designated for Incourage's ongoing work); Hospice of Dubuque, 1670 JFK Rd, Dubuque, IA 52002.
The family of Sharon Baur wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque, ALS Association of Wisconsin, and Ritchay Funeral Home.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020