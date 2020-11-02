1/1
Shawn Kosmatka
{ "" }
Shawn Kosmatka

Nekoosa - Shawn K. Kosmatka, age 63, of Nekoosa, passed away Thursday October 8, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

Shawn's family has chosen to follow the health guidelines for COVID-19 in as effort to protect the health and well-being of their family and friends. Therefore, no public memorial service will be held at this time. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Shawn was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Mary (Hoffman) Kosmatka.

Shawn is survived by his three children and several grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, brother and several nieces and nephews.

The family requests for those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to The Jacki Nitschke Center in Green Bay, WI.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
