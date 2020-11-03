1/
Shelia Boellaard
1964 - 2020
Shelia Boellaard

Nekoosa - Shelia M. Boellaard, age 55, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Friday March 27, 2020 at Edgewater Haven in Port Edwards,

A private memorial service will be held at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Rev. Bill Fischer will officiate. Burial will be at Green Hill Cemetery in the town of Saratoga.

Shelia was born June 1, 1964 in Wisconsin Rapids to Leonard and Paula (Kurkowski) Boellaard. She was a release of information specialist at Marshfield Clinic.

Shelia is survived by her son Adam Boellaard Bush of Wisconsin Rapids; her parents Leonard and Paula Boellaard of Nekoosa; her brothers Scott (Mary) Boellaard of Port Edwards, Steven (Missy) Boellaard of Jim Falls and Cory Boellaard of Nekoosa; nieces and nephews Sara, Michael, Lauren, Taylor, Brittany and Wes; and great nieces and nephews Lia, Mya, Christopher, Ryan, Isabella and Katia. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and uncle and aunt Norman and Carol Kurkowski.

Shelia's family, friends and co-workers thought of the many facets of Shelia's personality and character, and they wanted to share them. So here they are - Shelia was: very generous and kind; thankful and grateful; determined, organized and orderly; typical older sister to three brothers; she proved to be stubborn; very loving, giving - always had a gift or a card to remember someone; enjoyed cooking and baking (and she was a good cook!), Shelia and Adam supported a child through "Compassion"; and they had a ministry for shut ins through their church; truly a friend; deeply loved her nieces and nephews; Shelia loved her job through Marshfield Clinic!; and above all - Shelia treasured her personal relationship with her Savior Jesus Christ.

We are so blessed to have been Shelia's family - and there is great joy knowing she is with the Lord for eternity.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
