Shelly A. Erickson



Bancroft - Shelly Ann Erickson, 52, of Bancroft, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point, surrounded by her loving family.



A service celebrating Shelly's life will take place beginning at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Wildhorse Saloon in Kellner, WI. Visitation for family and friends will also take place at the Wildhorse Saloon beginning at Noon on Saturday, June 22, 2019. The staff of Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Shelly was born November 28, 1966 in Wisconsin Rapids to Dennis and Arlene (Westphal) Winkler. She graduated from Lincoln High School and went on to earn an associate degree in business administration. Shelly touched everyone she met in some way. She had an infectious smile and an amazing sense of humor. Her laugh could make every situation special. Shelly had a heart of gold. She enjoyed fishing, coloring, music of all kinds, cooking, watching movies, and "sneaking" to the casino. Her passion was her family and she cherished the time they spent together. Shelly is admired for her courage and faith, which she held on to, when all odds were against her. She is our hero and is loved and will be deeply missed.



Shelly is survived by her children: Melissa Spaulding Breaux, Brandon Spaulding, Darrell Robinson, Ethan Erickson, and Cayden Erickson; her grandchildren: Kiandra Spaulding, Kamryn Breaux, Keagan Breaux, Junior Poe, and Melshoni Poe; her mother, Arlene (Jeff Hewett) Davis; her brothers: Troy (Frances) Winkler and Zebulon (Sara) Winkler; she is further survived by many extended family and friends. Shelly is preceded in death by her son, Colton Erickson; her father, Dennis Winkler, and her grandparents: Edward and Viola Westphal and Lyle and Faith Winkler. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary