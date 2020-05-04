Services
Sheryl A. Freeman

Sheryl A. Freeman Obituary
Sheryl A. Freeman

Wisconsin Rapids - Sheryl Ann Freeman, age 65, of Wisconsin Rapids, left this world on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital. She is loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Due to concern for friends and family in our current health environment, no public visitation or services will be held at this time. A celebration of Sheryl's life will take place at a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Freeman family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

Sheryl was born June 7, 1954 in Chicago, IL to Richard and Noreen (Ludwig) Neil. She loved to sew and watching old movies. Sheryl cherished the time that she spent with her grandchildren. She would do anything for anyone in need.

Sheryl is survived by her children: Jeniffer Layton, Jamie (Kenneth) Starkey, James (Jill) Layton, and Adam Freeman; her grandchildren: Jorden Layton, James Layton, Mercedes Starkey, Kenneth Starkey, Jr., Aubrey Layton, and Leah Layton; her sister, Betty (Ron) Krause; her sister-in-law, Kim Neil, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Sheryl is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Neil, Jr.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 4 to May 6, 2020
