Sheryl Ann Allen
Bryan, TX - July 7, 1943 - April 4, 2019
Born July 7, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin Sheryl was the daughter of Anton and Ann Yeske. She graduated from Assumption High School and then, very proudly, earned her nursing degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1967. She moved to Texas with her husband shortly afterwards.
She had a very successful nursing career working with the geriatric and was well-known as an expert in Alzheimer's Disease, frequently giving presentations on the subject at conferences and community group events. Sheryl embraced technology. She was a Sysop of a bulletin board and even ran her own computer company.
Sheryl was a progressive, honorable, generous, ethical and courageous woman. She positively impacted many lives and was loved by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Ron Yeske. Sheryl leaves behind to cherish her memories, her daughter, Jennifer; her sister and sister-in-law, Jo and Sue; her sister-in-law, Maril; her niece, Katherine; and former spouse, Don. Shery had a lasting impact on many of her friends and family and will be deeply missed.
Donations in her name may be made to All Texas Dachshund Rescue in lieu of flowers.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 1, 2019