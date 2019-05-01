Services
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX 77801
(979) 822-3717
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheryl Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheryl Ann Allen


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sheryl Ann Allen Obituary
Sheryl Ann Allen

Bryan, TX - July 7, 1943 - April 4, 2019

Born July 7, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin Sheryl was the daughter of Anton and Ann Yeske. She graduated from Assumption High School and then, very proudly, earned her nursing degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1967. She moved to Texas with her husband shortly afterwards.

She had a very successful nursing career working with the geriatric and was well-known as an expert in Alzheimer's Disease, frequently giving presentations on the subject at conferences and community group events. Sheryl embraced technology. She was a Sysop of a bulletin board and even ran her own computer company.

Sheryl was a progressive, honorable, generous, ethical and courageous woman. She positively impacted many lives and was loved by many.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Ron Yeske. Sheryl leaves behind to cherish her memories, her daughter, Jennifer; her sister and sister-in-law, Jo and Sue; her sister-in-law, Maril; her niece, Katherine; and former spouse, Don. Shery had a lasting impact on many of her friends and family and will be deeply missed.

Donations in her name may be made to All Texas Dachshund Rescue in lieu of flowers.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now