Shirley A. Jacobson
1930 - 2020
Shirley A. Jacobson

Wisconsin Rapids - Shirley A. Jacobson, age 90, of Wisconsin Rapids entered eternal life on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 while living at the Cranberry Court Assisted Living facility.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services on Monday at the church. Everyone attending the visitation and funeral will be required to wear a cloth face covering and adhere to social distancing measures.

Shirley was born January 7, 1930 to George and Teresa Kuehl in Milladore, WI. She married Merlin Jacobson on July 30, 1949 in Pittsville, WI. They lived many years in the home they built on their property in Pittsville where family enjoyed gatherings and celebrations.

As a business woman in Wisconsin Rapids, she owned and operated Brides World until she retired. In her free time, she enjoyed painting scenes of nature and visiting antique stores. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Shirley is survived by her sons: Ronald (Linda) of San Diego, CA, Randall of Westfield, NC and Rick (Pam) of Rockford, IL; son-in-law, Wayne Petruska of Wisconsin Rapids; grandchildren: Gregory (Kelly), Kristen (Anastash), Jennifer (Casey), Adam (Matt), Jerry, Eric (Emily), Josephine (Randy), Gwen, Nicole (Theodore); 15 great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters: Marvin Kuehl, Lester Kuehl, Carol Hansen, and Patricia Nieman. She was preceded in death by her husband Merlin; daughter Michelle; granddaughter, Stephanie; and brothers and sisters: Lorraine Henke, Evelyn Fine, Ethyl Cain, Violet Mancl, Orval Kuehl and Melvin Kuehl.

Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net. The funeral will also be live streamed on the Immanuel Lutheran Church Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ILC Rapids/live.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
