Shirley A. Rezin
Shirley A. Rezin

Port Edwards - Shirley A. Rezin, age 90, formerly of Port Edwards, died Thursday October 1, 2020 at the Renaissance Assisted Living Center in Wisconsin Rapids.

Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma who loved spending time with her family.

Shirley was born February 3, 1930 in Wisconsin Rapids to Oscar and Bertha (Berg) Johnson. She married Edward Rezin on July 30, 1949 in Wisconsin Rapids. Shirley was employed as a secretary for the Wood County Superintendent of Schools, the Wood County Parks Department, and for many years as the manager of the Wood County Employees Credit Union, retiring in February 1992.

In high school, Shirley was a soda jerk at Daly Drug, cheerleader and homecoming queen at Lincoln High School, and during that time developed many close lifelong friendships. In addition, Shirley cherished the many extended family friendships that were so important to her.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 71 years, Edward Rezin; four children Gregory (Kaye) Rezin of Janesville, Lisa (Mark) Berryman of Colorado Springs, CO, Scott (Sara) Rezin of Appleton, and Lori Rezin of San Diego, CA; seven grandchildren David (Jennifer) Rezin, Ginny (Sean) McGinnis, Curtis (Jennifer) Berryman, Jill (Dival) Vroom, Bryan (Evan) Rezin, Alyson (Ian) McCann and Kristin (Brad) Heiges; 14 great grandchildren with one on the way in December, and by her brother William Johnson of Plainfield, IL. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law Nancy Johnson.

A private graveside service will be held at the Village of Port Edwards Cemetery. The Rezin Family will designate a memorial in Shirley's memory at a later date. Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
