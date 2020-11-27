Shirley J. Cumpston
Wisconsin Rapids - Her mind may have been taken from us years ago, but it was not until November 22, 2020 that Shirley ended her battle with Alzheimers.
Shirley was born January 22, 1936 in Antigo Wisconsin to Florence and Harry Ralph. She had one sibling, Phil (Lillian).
On June 23, 1973 she danced to The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face by Roberta Flack with the love of her life Charles Stanley. Seemingly inseparable for 47 years, their love represented a true-life story of the film The Notebook. Shirley spent the last two years being cared for by the loving staff at Wellington Place where Chuck visited her three times a week. He sat with her, held her hand and called her his sweetheart even when she had no words to speak.
They lived their entire marriage in Wisconsin Rapids just down the street from her daughter Sandy Schmidt (Dirk) and two grandchildren Shannon and Jessie.
Shirley raised and showed dogs for many years and she retired from CW transport after 28 years of service. In the mid-90s she came out of retirement when her grandson, Shannon, got his first paper route as he needed a driver. She was often driving her grandchildren to and from various activities.
Shirley was the proud mother of 1973's Little Britches Rodeo Queen, Sandy. They spent countless weekend hauling horses across God's green earth where Sandy showed horses and raced barrels.
Her and Chuck put thousands of miles on their Ford Dully and fifth wheel as they traveled across the country visiting his five children; Ivy (Mike), Cindy (Tom), David (Cathy), Jimmy (Kathy) and Joe (Tina), and now what has become 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. When they were not traveling, they spent their summers camping at CERA Park. Over the last forty years she helped raise her grandchildren, Shannon and Jessie and great grandchildren Trevor, Emma, and Jonah.
She spent a lot of time in the kitchen where she rarely had help cooking but always had help drying dishes. Her house was always immaculate; she would not sit down until every stitch of laundry was clean and every dish was dry. She was so good at doing laundry that her grandchildren often stopped by with a little extra.
Shirley hosted many family holidays with a perfectly trimmed tree and a finely set table until her and Chuck became snowbirds and spent their winters in Melbourne, Florida.
She is now reunited with her parents, her first husband, Lloyd Schmidt; her daughter, Laura; her sister-in-law, Jane; her grandson, Shannon and all her furry friends.
Grandma Shirley lived a life of genuine kindness, her moto was to live by the Golden Rule. Treat others the way you want to be treated, so today and every day, especially in today's world, be a Shirley!
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service for Shirley will take place in the spring of 2021.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service for Shirley will take place in the spring of 2021.
Memorials may be designated to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice, Wisconsin Rapids.