Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
Shirley J. Friday


1942 - 2020
Shirley J. Friday Obituary
Shirley J. Friday

Wisconsin Rapids - Shirley J. Friday, age 77, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Funeral Services are 11:00 AM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, WI. Rev. Dave Guse will officiate. Visitation will be at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home on Thursday from 9:00-11:00 AM. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Shirley was born January 12, 1942 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Roland and Dorothy (Millenbah) Wirtz Sr. She married Gerald B. Friday on November 30, 1963 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Shirley was an office clerk/ timekeeper for Georgia Pacific retiring on June 30, 2000.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Gerald; son, Joe (Jodi) Friday of Nekoosa, WI; daughter, Michelle (Mark) Gustin of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; six grandchildren, Jordan Friday, Jeffrey Friday, Jonathan Friday, Haley (Calvin) Brownlow, Marissa (Jack) Mortimer and Samantha (Tyler Burgeson) Gustin; and nine great grandchildren with one more on the way.

Shirley is also survived by two brothers, Tom (Rose) Wirtz of Nekoosa, WI and Roland (Jean) Wirtz Jr. of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; three sisters, Barbara (Tom) Sisco of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Linda Stanislawski of Nekoosa, WI and Marilyn (Lynn) McDonald of Nekoosa, WI and many loving nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Patricia Jacob and infant brother, Rodney.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
