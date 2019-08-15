|
Shirley J. Killian
Wisconsin Rapids - Shirley J. Killian, age 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wiscosnin Rapids, WI.
Funeral Services are 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Monday from 4:00-7:00 PM and also on Tuesday at the Church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park.
Shirley was born April 25, 1933 in Beaver Dam, WI to Carl and Dawn (Williams) Dingel. She married Francis Killian on June 10, 1954 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He preceded her in death on April 10, 1990.
Shirley was a troubleshooting store manager for the Sears Catalog Stores throughout the Midwest, retiring from the Wisconsin Rapids store.
Shirley is survived by two sons Robert (Anna) Killian of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Brian (Debbie) Killian of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; three grandchildren, Matthew Killian of Green Bay, WI, Adam (Fiancé- Kylara Hanson) Killian of Baraboo, WI and Scott (Fiancé- Kayla Weiss) Killian of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and one great granddaughter, Claire Killian.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Francis and sister, Marlene Lemanski.
Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her greatest joy was her grandsons and great granddaughter. She spent her life caring for others. She was a non-judgmental, loving person.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019