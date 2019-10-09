|
|
Shirley Joan Babcock
Rhinelander - Shirley Joan Babcock, age 87, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Rhinelander. She was born on March 24, 1932 in Antigo, WI to Cecil and Irma(Fischer) Sheldon.
Shirley attended schools in Rhinelander and graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1950. After graduating from Rhinelander High School Shirley attended college at Carroll University in Waukesha, WI where she met her husband of 25 years Richard Babcock. They were married in 1952 and after receiving her bachelor's degree moved to Wisconsin Rapids. In 1971 she received her master's degree in speech pathology from the University of Stevens Point. She used her degree not only in the United States but in numerous other countries around the world, most notably in Botswana, South Africa.
Shirley was a volunteer with many groups and it was a major part in her life. She was a missionary for the Mennonites in South Africa, a regular attender at the First Congregational United Church of Christ both in Wisconsin Rapids and here in Rhinelander where she sang in the choir, and a boat checker for the DNR at the Lake George boat landing, those being just a few examples.
Shirley cared about the environment, all human beings, and was also a lover of the outdoors, cross country skiing and snow shoeing into her 70's. She loved all animals no matter the size or kind, whether it was a mouse or a deer, she loved them all. But her real love was for her family and her church, and her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren always came first.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Carrie(John Radotich) Berg of Chisholm, MN, sons William(Jean) Babcock and Curt(Leah) Babcock both of Wisconsin Rapids, grandchildren Amy, Luke, Ryan, Crystal, Adam, David, Nick, Michael, 9 great grandchildren, other family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Todd Sheldon, grandson Jacob, and significant other of over 20 years Andy Benson.
A memorial service will take place at the Carlson Funeral Home with pastor Topher Mehlhoff officiating on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a visitation from 9:30 AM until just prior to the service. You may leave your private condolences for the Babcock family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home(715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for Shirley's family.
