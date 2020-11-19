Shirley KedrowskiWisconsin Rapids - Shirley Kedrowski, age 77 of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.Due to present circumstances no services will be held at this time. Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.Shirley was born on July 9, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids, to Harry and Clarita Joslin. She was a 1961 graduate of Assumption High School. She married Chester Kedrowski on June 29, 1963. She began working at Preway Inc. that year as a switchboard operator. She was a stay at home mom and a parent volunteer at the Biron School for many years sharing her talents of writing poems and skits. Later in the 80's she enjoyed her medical reception job working at Rapids Podiatry for Dr. Charles Haddock and his wife Peggy. She worked there for 9 years. After leaving there she spent the next 9 years working at Downs Eye Care for Dr. Michael Downs where she considered them her second family and home. Shirley had a great talent for writing poems for all occasions for many people. She was a great cook and enjoyed sharing her meals with many other people who were less fortunate. She was a huge Badger and Packer fan. She also loved her friends at the YMCA. She spent many winters in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.She is survived by her husband Chester; children Vicki (Hugh) Severs, Mark Kedrowski and Mike Kedrowski; her brother Dick (Judy) Joslin and sister Donna (Fred) Bergh.She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Clarita Joslin.