Shirley L. Joosten
Wisconsin Rapids - Shirley L. Joosten, age 92, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Hilltop on Pepper Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Memorial services for Shirley will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the First Congregational Church- UCC in Wisconsin Rapids. Sue Stein will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday morning at the church from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date at the Dexterville Cemetery.
Shirley was born on July 11, 1927 in the Town of Dexter to the late Orley and Charlotte (Mosher) Smith. She married Norman S. Joosten on July 19, 1947 at S.S. Peter and Paul Church in Wisconsin Rapids. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2010. She worked as a nursing aide and in the medical records department of Riverview Hospital and Riverwood Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids.
Shirley was a long-time member of the choir at UCC-First Congregational as well as the Senior Sabbath Singers. She also enjoyed gardening.
Shirley is survived by her children Kathleen (Gerald) Rogers of Wisconsin Rapids, Norman (Karen) Joosten of Wisconsin Rapids and Peter Joosten of Wisconsin Rapids; grandchildren Jennifer (Walter Kaiser) Rogers, Colin (Jennifer Cornwell) Rogers and Amanda (Gary Heaser) Liston; great-grandchildren Dylan Rogers, Zachary Liston, Isabella Rogers, Hayden Hauber and Anna Rogers; sisters Beatrice Smith, Lilas Smith and Marjorie Urban. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Norman, daughters Christine Joosten and infant Mary; sister Doris (William) Arnold, brother Orley (Ruth Smith Kane) Smith Jr.
Memorials may be designated to Heartland Hospice in Stevens Point. The family requests anyone wishing to send floral tributes, please send them to your living friends and relatives.
Shirley's family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Hilltop on Pepper Assisted Living for the wonderful care given to their mother.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019