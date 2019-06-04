Shirley M. Collins



Wisconsin Rapids - Shirley M. Collins, age 81, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Tuesday May 28, 2019 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, WI.



Memorial Services will take place at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Church on Saturday from 9:00-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Pioneer Cemetery.



Shirley was born October 4, 1937 in Beloit, WI to Lee and Lillian (Engel) Cawley. She married Robert T. Collins on September 5, 1981 in Harvard, IL. He preceded her in death. Shirley was a Department Manager for Admiral TV/ General Power Equipment for 37 years, retiring in 1995.



Shirley belonged to multiple organizations including the Red Hat's, St. Luke's Church Circle, and Bible Studies at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. She loved to travel with friends, and enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Geri, as well as all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Shirley is survived by her daughter Geri (Joe) Banno of Adams, WI; step-son Robert (Nicole) Collins of Cherry Valley, Il.; step daughters, Robin Collins of Jacksonville, FL., and Rebecca (Robert) D'Angelo of Lake in the Hills, Il.; sister-In-law, Barbara Cawley; and nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by many other family and friends.



Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Collins; brother, Elwyn Cawley; and her daughter, Shirlene Hale.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church or .