Shirley Mae (Schmid) Cuff



Wisconsin Rapids - Shirley Mae (Schmid) Cuff, age 94, of Wisconsin Rapids, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at The Renaissance Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.



Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at First Congregational Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Missy Miller will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, June 15, 2019 beginning at 10:00 A.M. until the time of the memorial service at the church.



Shirley was born November 19, 1924 in Appleton, WI to Walter and Paula (Hahn) Fox. She attended Lawrence University in Appleton, WI where she was awarded the Honored Queen of Jobs Daughters, was a member of Alpha Beta Pi and earned a degree in Psychology/Sociology in just 3 years.



She married Roman "Romie" Schmid on June 28, 1945 in Appleton, WI while Roman was home on leave from the Army Air Corps prior to his deployment to Okinawa. Shirley worked as a psychometrist in Madison, WI after World War II, while Roman completed his studies at the University of Wisconsin. They moved to Wisconsin Rapids in 1950, when Roman joined Consolidated Papers. Roman died on May 27, 1993. They were blessed with 47 years of loving marriage. Shirley found love again, when she married an old friend, Robert "Bob" G. Cuff of Glen Ellyn, IL on October 15, 1994. They shared 23 years of loving memories together, until his passing on June 6, 2018.



Shirley worked as a study hall teacher at Lincoln High School, tutored learning-disabled students, and spent 15 years at The Travel Shop in Wisconsin Rapids. Shirley loved dancing and travelling the world, visiting over 75 countries. She was an avid golfer and bridge player. She was a member of P.E.O. (Chapter AT and Chapter O), Travel Class, First Congregational Church - UCC, Bull's Eye Country Club, and was a Girl Scout leader. Shirley loved spending time at the family cottage near St. Germain, WI, listening to the loons.



Shirley is survived by her daughters: Linda (Al) Tetzloff of Merrill, WI and Barb (Tom) Schmelzle of Menomonie, WI; her son, Bill (Cathy) Schmid of Plymouth, MN; her step-daughter, Judy Cuff of Glen Ellyn, IL; her grandchildren: Scott (Toni) Schmelzle of Lakeville, MN; Mark (Bette) Schmelzle of Bloomington, MN; Chris (Missi) Tetzloff of Merrill, WI; Scott Schmid of Kalispell, MT; Sander Schmid of Plymouth, MN; and Kate Schmid of Plymouth, MN; and her great-grandchildren: Calvin Schmelzle, Hannah Schmelzle, Eleanora Schmelzle, and Max Tetzloff. In addition to her husbands and parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Haley Schmid.



Memorials may be designated to First Congregational Church of Wisconsin Rapids or Ascension Hospice Care. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary