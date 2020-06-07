Shirley R. Droste
Wisconsin Rapids - Shirley Rose Droste, age 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Arborwood Lodge in Wisconsin Rapids.
Shirley was born September 15, 1937 in Big Flats, WI to Clarence and Gladys (Johnson) Droste. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids in 1956. She furthered her education at Wood County Teacher's College in Wisconsin Rapids, graduating in 1958. Following graduation, she moved to Madison, WI.
Shirley worked for the State of Wisconsin for 32 years, retiring in 1995. Following retirement, she volunteered at many Madison area organizations including St. Mary's Hospital, Coalition of Wisconsin Aging, Community Land Trust and Emerson Elementary School. Shirley moved back to Wisconsin Rapids in 2013.
Shirley loved watching baseball, especially her Milwaukee Brewers. She enjoyed reading, embroidery, counted cross stitch, puzzles, knitting hats for the local school kids and watching the birds, squirrels and chipmunks.
Shirley is survived by four sisters: Lucy Keuntjes, Nancy (Bob) Schmidt, Marlene (Butch) Kruger and Shelby (Chuck) Sorrell all of Wisconsin Rapids; three brothers: Dick (Jacki) Droste of Naples, FL, John Droste and Pete (Penny) Droste both of Wisconsin Rapids; sister-in-law, Sue Droste of Wisconsin Rapids; godson and nephew, Jason Spohn of Ringgold, GA and many more nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; brothers, Larry Droste and Clarence "Clem" Droste; sister-in-law, Sandie Droste; brother-in-law, Maynard Keuntjes; and infant great-niece, Dawn Marie Droste.
Private family services will be held at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Shirley's family would like to thank DaVita Dialysis for the many years of quality care they gave her.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.