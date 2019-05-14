Sinae Brillowski



Nekoosa - Sinae Brillowski, age 48, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at UW-Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin



A visitation for Sinae will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Burial will take place at a later date.



Sinae was born on November 12, 1970 in Inchon, South Korea to the late Yu Pok Ye and Yu Song Ho. Sinae graduated from high school in 1989 and would go on to attend Midstate Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids and UW-Stevens Point. She married Todd M. Brillowski on May 10, 1991 in Anniston, Alabama. Sinae worked as a CNA at Atrium Post Acute Care in Wisconsin Rapids.



Sinae enjoyed art, music, earned a Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do, traveling to visit national parks and spending time with the residents of the Atrium who were under her care. Her greatest joy was the time spent with her husband and son.



Sinae is survived by her husband Todd, son Dylan, mother and father-in-law Clyde and Carol Brillowski, in-laws Scott and Kim Brillowski and Matthew Brillowski.



She was preceded in death by her parents in South Korea.



Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary