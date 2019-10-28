|
Slattery Eleanor R.
Wisconsin Rapids - Eleanor R. Slattery died peacefully at home with family at her side on her 99th birthday on Friday, October 25th, 2019.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Valentine Joseph will officiate, burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and again on Saturday at the Church from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 PM Friday at Ritchay Funeral Home.
Eleanor was born in Marathon County, Town of Day, on October 25, 1920 to John & Kate (Weis) Ponczoch. Eleanor attended school in Rozellville and Marshfield. She married William (Bill) Slattery on January 25, 1939. He died March 18, 2011 after 72 years of marriage. Bill and Eleanor farmed all their life in the Town of Sigel.
Eleanor was an avid gardener and took great pride in her flowers that flourished both inside the house, as well as adorning her yard. She was an amazing cook. The warm smell of her home-made loaves of bread and cinnamon rolls that lined the cupboard often filled the kitchen, taunting her kids to sneak a taste before she noticed. Her focus on insuring all were taken care of was evident in all that she did.
Eleanor was also a member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, and charter member of the Catholic Women's Group (PCCW), St. Agnes Group, including her role as President in the past.
She is survived by daughters, Lois (Wally) Leece, Wis. Rapids; Kathy (Dale) TerMaat, Vesper; Char Richardson, Wis. Rapids; Jan (Larry) Lassa, Wis. Rapids; Mary Beth (Craig) Kruse, Green Bay; Marcia Slattery, M.D., Madison; Lori Slattery, Wis. Rapids; and sons, John (Kris) Slattery, Wis. Rapids; Mike Slattery (Deb), Plover; and Don (Diane) Slattery, Midland, MI; and daughter-in-law, Judy Slattery, Glenwood Springs, CO. She is survived by 27 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, and 14 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Eunice Ponczoch, Helen Ponczoch, and Eleanor Ruhland.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, son William Jr. (Bill); son, Kenneth; daughter, Jean; and two grandsons, Jeffrey TerMaat and Dennis Leece, five brothers Melvin, Ed, John, Ervin and Sylvester Ponczoch; four sisters, Marie Reif, Helen VanErt, Laura Smith, and Catherine Sultze; brothers-in-law: Leo VanErt, Ted Sultze, Elmer Reif, Tom Smith, Lawrence, Ed, Bernard, and Francis Slattery; sisters-in-law: Gertrude Schmutzer, Mary Neitzel, Catherine Gruber, Helen Neises, and Sister Noreen.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019