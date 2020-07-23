Sophie Hanneman

Sophie HannemanTown of Grand Rapids - Sophie M. Hanneman, age 93, of the Town of Grand Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence.Funeral services for Sophie will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Timothy Wenger will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at the funeral home from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM.Sophie was born on December 16, 1926 in the Town of Grant to the late Edward and Sophia (Adamsheck) Hanneman. She married George Hanneman on October 27, 1951 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kellner, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on December 6, 1987. Sophie worked the family farm with George for many years and was still milking cows when she was 87 years old.Sophie was an active and energetic woman who will be remembered as being a little woman with a big heart, quick wit and great sense of humor. She enjoyed working on her farm and was proud to celebrate 151 years of continuous family farming this past May. Her interests included baking, cooking, gardening, going to visit greenhouses and taking rides to check on the crops. She loved tending to her favorite animals, the cows, chicken and cats. Sophie was proud to overcome ovarian cancer and was a thirty-year cancer survivor.Sophie is survived by her children Douglas (Susan) Hanneman, Cynthia (Walter) Footit, Peggy Hanneman and granddaughter Katie (Trevor) Staubli. She is further survived by her special friends Barb and Lavern Foss, Rich and Terri Moscinski, Pudge, Renate and Larry Oleson, Karla Fredrickson, Bill and Norma Allen, Ray and Sylvia Farley, all of her special neighbors and her beloved dog Cricket.She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Melody Hanneman and brother Victor Hanneman.Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.