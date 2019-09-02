|
Stanley B. Jazwinski
Wisconsin Rapids - Stanley B. Jazwinski, age 92, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the residence of his niece and nephew.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Stanley will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Rev. Robert Schaller will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids and again Wednesday morning at the church from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. A rosary service will be held Tuesday evening at 7:00 PM. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa, Wisconsin.
Stanley was born on May 27, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Alex and Mary (Kizewski) Jazwinski. He graduated from Lane Technical High School in 1945 and then joined the United States Army Air Corp on November 30, 1945. He was honorably discharged from the Air Corp on November 16, 1948. Stanley then served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves from November 11, 1948 until September 8, 1952. During his time in the Air Corp, Stanley served as a weather observer. His training in the Air Corp would carry over to his career working for the U.S. National Weather Service in Chicago, Green Bay and Madison as a weather observer. He was employed there from 1956 until 1985 when he retired.
In 1962 while living in Chicago, IL, Stanley and his brother John (Deceased 1999) purchased land in the Town of Rome. They built a vacation home and planted ½ acre of pine trees. When Stanley retired in 1985, he made the Town of Rome his permanent home. He loved gardening and each year he planted a large vegetable garden along with many apple trees. He also raised ducks and chickens. Stanley enjoyed visits from his family members especially his nieces, nephews and their families. He was proud to be a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees and the Serra Club in Wisconsin Rapids. Stanley loved the Adoration chapel at the Marian Center and spent many hours there as an adorer. He was also an avid stamp collector and in his younger years, played the accordion. In 2016 due to failing health, he moved to the Atrium Assisted Living facility in Wisconsin Rapids.
Stanley is survived by his brother Robert (Monica) Jazwinski of Fox River, IL, sister Marion Young of Wisconsin Rapids, sister-in-law Joan Jazwinski of Tucson, AZ, nephews Stanley J. Jazwinski of Hoffman Estates, IL. and James (Jennifer) Jazwinski of Algonquin, IL, nieces Mary Jane (Harold) Edwards of Bolingbrook, IL, Kathy (Samuel) Ariaratnam of Scottsdale, AZ, Mary (John) Boyd of Wisconsin Rapids and Laurie (Douglas) Ellenberber of Romney IN. He is further survived by two great-nieces, 7 great-nephews, two great-great nieces and four great-great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Joseph (Josephine) Jazwinski, John Jazwinski, Richard (Roberta) Jazwinski, Aloysius Jazwinski, Raymond Jazwinski and Leonard Jazwinski and brother-in-law William C. Young Jr.
Memorials may be given to the Marian Center for Peace in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.
Stanley's family would like to thank the staff of Ascension Ministry Hospice for the care given to him.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 2, 2019