Steven R. Baneck
Wisconsin Rapids - Steven Robert Baneck,62, passed away with family at his side on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home in Wisconsin Rapids.
A memorial visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 2201 Chestnut Street, Wisconsin Rapids. All Covid-19 regulations with social distancing will be followed. A private family memorial service will follow. Rev. Peter Ruggles of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Marshfield will officiate.
Steve was born on July 20, 1957 to Robert and Joyce (Heiden) Baneck. He graduated from Johnson Creek High School in 1975, attended the University of Wisconsin River Falls in 1979 earning a degree in Soils Management and continued his studies while at University of Wisconsin Stevens Point receiving a Masters Degree in Education.
In 1981 he started teaching in the Wisconsin Rapids Public School District and taught 5th and 6th grades at both Grant and Vesper Elementary Schools. He later retired after 31 years of faithful and conscientious service. Steve also owned Pro Fish Taxidermy where he used his artistic skills combined with his passion for fishing to create some of the best taxidermy mounts for clients throughout the Midwest. Steve was a "true" outdoorsman, always setting the example for what it means to be a conservationist and sharing life lessons found in nature. He was a member of the Consolidated Musky Club, which was first responsible for stocking the Wisconsin River. He also was active with the Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club as a range master and the Wilderness Sportsmen's Club where he served many years as a club officer.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, trapping, competition shooting and spending quality time with family and friends at his cabin on Spider Lake near Mercer, Wisconsin. Steve also took much enjoyment in the many elk hunting trips to Colorado and fishing trips to Canada.
Steve took great pleasure caring for his Wisconsin Rapids home, where he tended his large, bountiful, garden and beautiful backyard pond where he raised fish. The creations from Steve's cooking, canning and wine-making talents were enjoyed by many.
Steve had a unique ability to connect with everyone he met, often through fishing/hunting stories or with just simple side conversations. He never failed to brighten those around him with a joke or a story, and he always made time to listen to others. Steve will be greatly missed by the countless friends he made throughout the years. Steve made a lasting impression on everyone who knew him and enriched the lives of hundreds of students in "Mr. Baneck's class".
Steve will be lovingly remembered by his mother Joyce Baneck, of Marshfield, WI, sister Deborah (Dennis) Janz, of Spencer, WI, two sons Bryan of Williston, ND, Kevin of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, as well as niece, nephew, cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Baneck.
The public may view the memorial service at www.taylorfuneralhome.net, beginning Monday, May 18. (It will be posted on the bottom of Steve's obituary on the funeral home website.)
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 14 to May 16, 2020