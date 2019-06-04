|
|
Steven W. Sekel
Crandon - Steven William Sekel, age 29, of Crandon, WI unexpectedly passed away on May 31, 2019. Steven was born on February 5, 1990 in Waupun, WI to Charles and Lori (Lemke) Sekel. He was a 2008 graduate of Crandon High School and later completed his degree at UWSP. As a young child he kept his parents busy answering the many questions that cycled through his head. As a young adult he continued that practice with a sincere interest in how others were doing or a particular knowledge/skill set that others possessed.
On February 9, 2017 in Tulum, Mexico he married Danielle Nicole Ziolkowski. The marriage was the perfect blend of high energy silliness and adaptable reason. Steve, the "idea guy," and Danielle the "voice of reason," made the perfect partnership. Diverse interests allowed them to experience adventures that helped them grow closer. They enjoyed traveling and attending concerts together. The addition of "doghter"(term made up by Danielle) Nicki, added energy and entertainment to their home. Steve was against adding a "yippy, ankle-biter" but Danielle prevailed. Soon Steve was Nicki's biggest fan and the small dog became one of his loves.
Steve loved the outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing or golfing with his brothers and dad or yard work and planting flowers for his mom. He enjoyed the lake life with all his family and friends. Everyone knew that the 4th of July was his favorite time of year and the Brush Run was a dress-up event. Endless energy came out in his willingness to help others and greet everyone with a smile.
He is survived by his mom and dad, brothers, Tyler and William, niece, Ivory and nephew, Vander Sekel; grandmother, Ruth Lemke; mother-in-law, Laurie Ziolkowski, sister-in-law, Andrea (Brandon) Blakely, brother-in-law, Brandon Ziolkowski and niece, Margaret Ziolkowski.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Frank Lemke, Sr., Bill and Karen Sekel and father-in-law Randy Ziolkowski.
Steven loved living in the north woods and being a member of the Crandon community. He often spoke fondly of those he worked with and celebrated others success. He will be missed by family and friends. Whenever you think about him we hope you smile.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4-8 pm and June 6, 2019 from 9-11 am, the funeral service will commence at 11:00 am, all at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Crandon. A meal will be served following the service at Praise Chapel in Crandon. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 4, 2019