Susan Bartels
Wisconsin Rapids -
Susan K. Bartels, age 76, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Edgewater Haven in Port Edwards.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 PM Friday at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa and Saturday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.
Susan was born February 25, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids to James and Barbara (Weber) Schroepfer. She married George Bartels on August 2, 1963 at Sacred Heart Church in Nekoosa. Susan was employed by the Nekoosa Port Edwards State Bank for 30 years, retiring as the head teller at the Port Edwards branch in 2008.
Susan was a member of the Homestead Women's Wednesday Night Golf Club and a longtime member of the Sacred Heart Parish Council of Catholic Women. Her interests included cross stitching, crossword puzzles, gardening and golfing. Most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and attending her grandchildren's events.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years George Bartels; three children George (Ramona) Bartels Jr. of Trempealeau, Linda (Bill Arttus) Bartels of La Crosse and Ann (Chris) Solatycki of Pittsville; seven grandchildren Emily, Laura and Lindsey Bartels, Jacob and Molly Arttus and Sam and Carly Solatycki; her brother Robert "Buzzy" Schroepfer and her sister Doris Haenel both of Nekoosa; sister-in-law Sally Schroepfer of Clintonville; special friends Diane and Dick Merk and cousin Jean Kluender.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents; infant son James; sisters Lucille Bredl, Virginia Simek and Beatrice Hasenohrl and by her brother James Schroepfer.
Memorial contributions can be made to UW Cancer Center at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019