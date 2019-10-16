Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Nekoosa, WI
Susan K. Bartels

Wisconsin Rapids -

Susan K. Bartels, age 76, of Wisconsin Rapids, died Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Edgewater Haven in Port Edwards.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 PM Friday at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa and Saturday at church from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
