Susan K. Bartels
Wisconsin Rapids -
Susan K. Bartels, age 76, of Wisconsin Rapids, died Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Edgewater Haven in Port Edwards.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 PM Friday at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa and Saturday at church from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019