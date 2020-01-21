|
|
Susan M. Bushman
Rhinelander - Susan M. Bushman, age 61, of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, passed away on January 17, 2020 at her home, holding her husband's hand, following a courageous 4 year battle against cancer.
Funeral services for Susan will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday morning at the church from 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon. Burial will take place at Pioneer Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids.
Susan was born on September 10, 1958 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to George and Jean (Amundson) Czlapinski. She graduated from Nekoosa High School in 1976. She later studied at Lakeland College. Susan was a lifelong learner, achieving various certifications representative of her expertise in technology. Susan worked as a Network Technician for Lincoln High School for 23 years, retiring on July 1, 2016 due to medical reasons. She married Ronald Bushman on October 5, 2013 in Wisconsin Rapids.
Susan was active in many community events and services. This included the beautiful tablescape for Riverview Hospital Auxiliary Christmas Tour of Tables and fashion show, obtained grant funding to teach computer technology courses for seniors and was adjunct faculty for MSTC, taught aerobic exercises for the YMCA, and was a member of Corvette's of the North. She inherited the love of powerful cars that go fast from her father and was an avid Nascar racing fan.
Susan became involved with the Miss Wisconsin Rapids Area Scholarship Pageant and was an excellent role model for the young women who participated in the annual event. She served on the
Board of Directors from 1995 to 2012. In addition, she was the Hospitality Chairman and Judges Chairman for many years. She always made sure that the contestants looked their best and were well fed. She judged other local pageants and was involved in the state of Wisconsin pageant as well.
Susan was creative in so many areas of her life, giving extra attention to details that made every experience delightful for her family and guests. She was generous with her love, kindness, time and talents, often helping and organizing for others in need. She was witty and had a great sense of humor. She knew how to bring diverse persons together to achieve exceptional outcomes. Susan was a beautiful, amazing, intelligent and loving person and her presence in this world will be truly missed.
There are so many people who knew and loved Susan and were part of her life. In particular, the family wishes to extend special recognition to 6 women, Susan's honorary pallbearers, Terry Larson, Kerry Seikert, Sandy Coon, Jeanine Klement, Julie Millard and Margie LaBarge. These women had an amazing presence and involvement in Susan's life, especially through her courageous battle with cancer.
Family was so important to Susan. She performed many selfless acts of love and caring and support for all. Susan is survived by her husband Ron of Rhinelander, mother Jean Czlapinski of Wisconsin Rapids, sons Nathan (Svetlana) Voit and Jesse Voit, grandchildren Carter and Jeremy Voit and sisters Margie (Donald) LaBarge and Julie (Richard) Millard.
She was preceded in death by her father George Czlapinski and brother Robert Czlapinski.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated in Susan's name to Immanuel Lutheran School where a fund will be established in her honor.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020