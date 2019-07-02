Susan M. Graf



Wisconsin Rapids - Susan Mary Graf, age 58, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Atrium Post-Acute Care in Wisconsin Rapids.



Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Nathan Schroeder will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the time of services on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Susan was born October 4, 1960 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Richard and Mary Ann (Simonis) Graf. She was raised in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin and moved with her family to central Wisconsin in 1976, graduating from Adams-Friendship High School in 1978. She became a licensed cosmetologist after graduating from Mid-State Technical College in 1980, but worked for only a brief period of time as a hairstylist before retiring due to disability.



Sue was very artistic and creative; she enjoyed painting, cross-stitching, crocheting, and making crafts. She would always share her art with her family and friends. Sue loved adventure, being outdoors, camping, hiking, swimming, and being one with nature. We will truly miss her generous spirit, her positive outlook, and her love for life.



Sue is survived by her parents, Richard (Mary Beth) Graf and Mary Ann Graf; her children: Sarah and Bobby Jo (Ian); four siblings: Jim Graf - Hancock, WI, Bill (Ranee) Graf - Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Joe Graf - Hancock, WI, and Dan Graf - Appleton, WI; aunts and uncles: Don (Ann) Graf - West Bend, WI, Sandy (Hans) Bisswurm - Brookfield, WI, and Tom Knapp - Nekoosa, WI; and several other cousins, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents and sister-in-law, Kitt Graf. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on July 2, 2019