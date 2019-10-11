Services
Susan M. Pazurek Obituary
Wisconsin Rapids - Susan M. Pazurek, age 58, of Wisconsin Rapids, died Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday October 18, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Deacon Jerry Ruesch will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday from 12:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial for granddaughter Veronica's education.

Susan was born May 19, 1961 in Wisconsin Rapids to James and Helen (Weinfurter) Pazurek. She was formerly a computer programmer and supervisor at Skyward in Plover.

Susan was an avid reader who enjoyed shooting pool and watching NASCAR and the Packers. She enjoyed genealogy, especially researching her family history. Susan was dedicated to her family and her granddaughter Veronica. In earlier years she enjoyed taking her kids bowling and hill climbing events. Susan loved watching sunsets on the water while at her campsite.

She is survived by her son Gary Brost; granddaughter Veronica; siblings William (Mimi) Pazurek, Andrew (Candy) Pazurek, Jerry (Deena) Capek III; Rita Foley, Mary (Charles) Becker, Nancy (Ed) Pazurek , and Constance (Matthew) Pickard; step siblings Michael (Rosalinda) Capek Jay (Kelly) Capek, Cindy Baciak and Cathy (Bruce) Wiater and sisters in law Rosemary Pazurek and Sherri (Dennis) Pazurek Clark.

Susan was preceded in death by her son Christopher Brost; her parents, stepfather Jerry Capek Jr. and brothers John, Michael and Patrick Pazurek.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
