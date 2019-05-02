Susan Preston



Ashburn, VA - Susan Preston (nèe Reese), 84, passed away on April 28, 2019, in Ashburn, VA. She is survived by her husband, Malcolm Preston (Ashburn, VA); and four children: Scott (Mary Ann) Preston of Oswego, NY, Beth Preston of Menomonie, WI, Cyndy Preston Norford (Steve) of Reston, VA, and Judi Preston of Fryeburg, ME.



Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday May 4, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Father David Klutterman will officiate, burial will be in the Village of Port Edwards Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Church on Saturday from 10:30 - 11:00 AM.



She is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Stan Kruger (Iowa City, IA), Max Kruger (De Forest, WI), Michael Norford (Reston, VA), Meline Preston (Oswego, NY), Sara Norford (Reston, VA), Malcolm Kruger (Menomonie, WI), and Teddy Kruger (Iowa City, IA).



Susan Jane was born in Erie, PA, in 1935. She grew up in Port Edwards, WI, and was graduated from John Edwards in 1953. She then attended Denison University in Granville, OH, where she majored in Speech and was graduated in 1957.



She and her husband Malcolm have resided in Illinois, New Jersey, Turkey, Wisconsin, the US Virgin Islands and, most recently, in Ashburn, VA.



Susie spent hours volunteering, most notably with her church, meals on wheels, and local animal and wildlife shelters. She always looked forward to traveling with her family and found great delight in the sights. Susie was a talented and passionate needle-worker and sailboat crew member. She also enjoyed her time as a water-ski enthusiast, scout leader, card-player, and curler. She will be deeply missed as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Memorials may be designated to the . Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 2, 2019