Services
Graveside service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Falls Cemetery
Town of Red Cedar, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzann Henke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzann M. Henke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Suzann M. Henke Obituary
Suzann M. Henke

Colfax - Suzann M. Henke, age 67, of Colfax, WI went to be with Jesus on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 at the Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Cedar Falls Cemetery in the Town of Red Cedar, Dunn Co. WI, with Pastor Paul Pillman officiating. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.