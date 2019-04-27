|
|
Suzann M. Henke
Colfax - Suzann M. Henke, age 67, of Colfax, WI went to be with Jesus on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 at the Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Cedar Falls Cemetery in the Town of Red Cedar, Dunn Co. WI, with Pastor Paul Pillman officiating. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 27, 2019