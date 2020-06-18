Sy HuynhWisconsin Rapids - Sy Thoai Huynh, age 57, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his residence.Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Liberty Bible Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Leon Wolf will officiate. Burial will be at Swedish Christian Cemetery in Arpin. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services on Saturday at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.Sy was born January 15, 1963 in Cholon, Vietnam to Sum Huynh and Lam-Tu'-Tuyen. He came to the United States at a young age and worked hard to earn his United States citizenship.Sy worked for several employers in the Wisconsin Rapids area including ODC, Ponderosa and the Griffith Avenue Nursery.Sy was a very kind, helpful man and made friends easily. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and loved country music. He also enjoyed dinners at Pizza Ranch and going to garage sales. Sy had a strong love for the Lord and understood grace and forgiveness.Sy is survived by three sisters: Lan Khuu, Lin Huynh and Penny Lam; two brothers: John Huang and Trizn Huynh; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and one brother.A special thank you to all his caregivers through the years, especially Tammy Lowell, who went above and beyond for Sy and all of his friends in the community who showed him kindness.