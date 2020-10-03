Sylvia B. Bushmaker
Wisconsin Rapids - Sylvia Barbara Bushmaker, 91, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed peacefully September 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Sylvia was born December 28, 1928 in Rudolph, Wisconsin to the late Frank and Pauline (Nowak) Tomczyk. On June 22, 1948, she was united in marriage to Gerald F. Bushmaker at Holy Rosary Church in Sigel, WI. They were blessed with 64 years together.
Sylvia was a dedicated wife and mother who raised her five children on the family farm. She was an active member of Christian Mothers at her church and co-founded the Badger 4-H club. Sylvia was an avid gardener, crafter, seamstress and cook. Sylvia loved baking delicious desserts and left her children with many recipes they will enjoy for years to come. She cherished spending time with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sylvia always had a smile for everyone she encountered. Her warm, loving and caring ways will be her legacy.
Sylvia is survived by her children Kathy (Larry) Hartjes of Rudolph, WI, Marlene (Bruce) Corner of Pawley's Island, SC, Gloria Stoflet of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Mike (Carolyn) Bushmaker of Mercer Island, WA, and Cindy Kiesling and finance John Sager of Stevens Point, WI; her grandchildren Taryn (Chad) Fuller of Wausau, WI, Tana (Kyle) Nelsen of Colfax, WI, Mackenzie Corner Tumblin of Charleston, SC, Kaitlin Corner of Wauwatosa, WI, Dean Stoflet of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Rob Stoflet of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Nathan Bushmaker of Seattle, WA, Jacob Bushmaker of Medillen, Columbia, Danielle Bushmaker of Portland, OR, Breanne (Dallas) Smith of North Bend, WA, Laura Beckes of Los Angeles, CA, and Andrea (Brian) Fukuda of La Crosse, WI; and her great-grandchildren Peyton Fuller, Alayna Fuller, Ryleigh Nelsen, Leah Nelsen, Harper Tumblin, Aiden Tumblin, Colette Stoflet, Lily Fukuda and Evan Fukuda. Sylvia is further survived by her sisters, Lucina Brandt and Alvina (Glenn) Swetz; brothers Erv (Gwen) Tomczyk and Dennis (June) Tomczyk; and sister-in-law Rita Lodzinski.
She was preceded in death by her loving spouse Gerald Bushmaker, parents Frank and Pauline Tomczyk, brother Francis (Maryoel) Tomczyk, brother-in-law Rudolph Brandt, brother-in-law Marvin (Alice) Bushmaker, brother-in-law Fred Lodzinski and son-in-law LeRoy Kiesling.
Private funeral services and burial will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Sigel. Father Nathan will officiate the service with burial at the Holy Rosary Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials gifts will be used to support Alzheimer's research. Please see Sylvia's tribute page at https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/other_ways_to_give/tributes
. Online condolences accepted through Ritchay Funeral Home (www.ritchayfuneralhome.com
Special thanks to the staff of Arborview Memory Care Center and Heartland Hospice Services for providing Sylvia with quality care and support. In addition, thanks to Ritchay Funeral Home for their assistance with the family arrangements.