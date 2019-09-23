|
|
Tate M. Lucas
Wisconsin Rapids - Tate M Lucas died unexpectedly at the age of 53 on September 17, 2019 at Riverview Hospital.
Tate was a dedicated husband, father and a proud grandpa. Tate married the love of his life on June 6, 1987. Tate loved hunting, fishing, golfing, and the Packers. Tate was a generous and kind. He has a great sense of humor and was very quick witted. Tate was always there when he was needed and was the type of man you could always depend on. Tate was loved by all who knew him.
Tate went to Tri-County High and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1986.
Tate is survived by his wife, Carmen Lucas. His 2 sons, Dustin Lucas (Angel) and Aaron Lucas both of Wisconsin Rapids. 4 grandchildren, Jayden, D'vae, Serenity, and Tegan. Mother, Mary Bencina Felton of Wild Rose. Sisters, Rae Jean Lucas of Wild Rose, Cari Richardson of Alabama, Paula Lucas of Texas. Brother, Lee Lucas of Racine.
A celebration of Tate's life will be held at the Kellner Club, 4001 80th Steet South, Wisconsin Rapids at 3pm on Saturday, September 28th, 2019.
Please come wearing your Packer attire. If anyone has a great Tate story to share please feel free to do so at the celebration.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 23, 2019