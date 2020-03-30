|
|
Taylor J. Jennings
Wisconsin Rapids - Taylor John Jennings, 15, of Wisconsin Rapids died unexpectedly Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his home in Oviedo, Florida with his loving mother, Kimberly Resch.
Taylor was born on July 29, 2004 in Menasha, WI. He and his father, Andrew, moved to Wisconsin Rapids when he was 6 years old.
Taylor attended Immanuel Lutheran School, Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School, East Jr. High and was a sophomore at Lincoln High School. Taylor was a varsity soccer player and also played for the Rapids Kickers U17 State Select team. He recently joined the Powerlifting Club and finished first at Sectionals and medaled at State. Taylor's family was very proud of his dedication and drive.
Taylor and his father were connected at the hip and had a very special bond. He loved to visit his mother, Kim, in Florida whenever he could. He always said "I have the best friends," and there were many. He touched more hearts in 15 years than most people do in a lifetime.
Taylor is survived by his father Andrew Jennings of Wisconsin Rapids and his mother Kimberly Resch and her partner Brian Ross and his daughters, Ashlee and Morgan of Oviedo, Florida; two brothers Zachary Ericksen and Cody Carlson; Grandparents, "Grandmother" Ann and Al Rutta, and Grandma Dawn Carlson; Uncle Peter Jennings; Uncle Tim and Aunt Pam Jennings; Uncle Ben and Aunt Sara Jennings; Uncle Kevin and Devon Carlson; Aunt Nichole and Uncle Matt Swentkofske; a very special girlfriend, Lexi Radtke; 13 cousins; an unbelievable number of friends and his soccer family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Michael and Terri Jennings and great-grandparents, Everett and LeNola Taylor.
Due to the current circumstances, a private viewing for immediate family will be held. There will also be a celebration of Taylor's life held later this year. More details will be shared closer to that time.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Jennings family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Memorials may be directed to the Taylor John Jennings Memorial Fund ? WoodTrust Bank, P.O. Box 8000, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020