Terry M. HamiltonWisconsin Rapids - Terry Mae Hamilton, age 69, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence.Terry was born August 11, 1951 in Rudolph, WI; her parents were Richard "Speedy" and Estella (Louis) Kruger.She was employed as a storeroom clerk at Consolidated Papers Inc./Stora Enso at the Wisconsin Rapids mill for 37 years until her retirement.Terry enjoyed crafting, sewing and tending to her flower gardens. She was a generous friend to many people and always went out of her way to make others feel welcome in her home. She was a practical joker and the life of the party. Rarely did a person leave her presence unaffected. She was strong minded, boisterous, and never boring. Terry often treasured the time spent living on Brickyard Road and with her beloved Wally. In a final message to her family and friends, she wrote "I Love You All".Terry is survived by her life partner, Walter "Wally" Pataska; two children: Niki (Jeremy Grimm) Hamilton and Phillip (Jaime) Hamilton; three grandchildren: Phillip, Jacob and Benjamin Hamilton; a special young lady in Marshfield, WI, and two sisters: Peggy (Dave) Jacoby and Cindy (Larry) Pelot. She is further survived by her beloved dog, Hunter. Terry was preceded in death by her parents; son, Joseph Hamilton; and three grandchildren: Olivia Bondy and Jaxon and Linkin Hamilton.A Celebration of Terry's life will be held in June 2021. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.Should you want to send a memorial gift, Terry's favorite non-profit groups were the Wisconsin Rapids Family Center, 500 25th St. N., Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494 and Meal on Wheels, 220 3rd Avenue South, Suite 1, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495