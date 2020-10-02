1/1
Terry M. Hamilton
{ "" }
Terry M. Hamilton

Wisconsin Rapids - Terry Mae Hamilton, age 69, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence.

Terry was born August 11, 1951 in Rudolph, WI; her parents were Richard "Speedy" and Estella (Louis) Kruger.

She was employed as a storeroom clerk at Consolidated Papers Inc./Stora Enso at the Wisconsin Rapids mill for 37 years until her retirement.

Terry enjoyed crafting, sewing and tending to her flower gardens. She was a generous friend to many people and always went out of her way to make others feel welcome in her home. She was a practical joker and the life of the party. Rarely did a person leave her presence unaffected. She was strong minded, boisterous, and never boring. Terry often treasured the time spent living on Brickyard Road and with her beloved Wally. In a final message to her family and friends, she wrote "I Love You All".

Terry is survived by her life partner, Walter "Wally" Pataska; two children: Niki (Jeremy Grimm) Hamilton and Phillip (Jaime) Hamilton; three grandchildren: Phillip, Jacob and Benjamin Hamilton; a special young lady in Marshfield, WI, and two sisters: Peggy (Dave) Jacoby and Cindy (Larry) Pelot. She is further survived by her beloved dog, Hunter. Terry was preceded in death by her parents; son, Joseph Hamilton; and three grandchildren: Olivia Bondy and Jaxon and Linkin Hamilton.

A Celebration of Terry's life will be held in June 2021. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

Should you want to send a memorial gift, Terry's favorite non-profit groups were the Wisconsin Rapids Family Center, 500 25th St. N., Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494 and Meal on Wheels, 220 3rd Avenue South, Suite 1, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
