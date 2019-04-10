Thea Jane Fish



Wisconsin Rapids - Thea Jane Marcia Elizabeth Fish, 93, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at The Waterford in Wisconsin Rapids.



Thea was born September 16, 1925 in Wisconsin Rapids to John and Minnie (Hill) Worlund. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1944 and went to work as a switchboard operator for the Wood County Telephone Company. On October 1, 1955 Thea married the love of her life, Gene Fish, in Janesville, Wisconsin. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage, until his death on December 20, 2018.



She was a creative soul who loved photography. Thea had a darkroom in her home and captured many beautiful portraits of family and friends over the years. She designed the family home on 20th Avenue, where she had a beautiful yard that featured many flowers and a bountiful vegetable garden. Thea loved the beach and spent countless summer days sunbathing at Lake Wazeecha. She cherished her family above all else and raised three children: Donald, Jean, and Carol. When Gene retired, the happy couple enjoyed going to garage sales and selling antiques at flea markets around Wisconsin. They also made special memories on their yearly trips to Florida.



Thea was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is loved and will be deeply missed.



Thea is survived by her children: Donald (Juli) Kahoun and Carol Flick; her three granddaughters; and her seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Thea is preceded in death by her daughter, Jean Johnson; her brothers, Richard and Laurence Worlund; and her half-brother, Stanley Worlund.



The family would like to thank the staffs at The Waterford of Wisconsin Rapids and Heartland Hospice, for their extraordinary compassion and care given to Thea in her final years.



A private family memorial will take place at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Fish Family. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019