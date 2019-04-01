Theodore "Ted" Boschma



Big Flats, WI - Theodore "Ted" Thomas Boschma, age 79, formerly of Big Flats, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca, with his loving family by his side.



A service to celebrate Ted's life will take place at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Chaplin Wayne Schwanke, of the Central Wisconsin Veterans Home at King will officiate. Inurnment with full military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 520 - Vesper will take place in Arpin Cemetery at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will take place on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Ted was born July 4, 1939 in Paw Paw, Michigan to Charles and Ina (Beck) Boschma. He attended grade and high school in Grosse Ile, Michigan and graduated with a degree in Production and Agriculture from District One Technical Institute in Eau Claire, WI in 1974. Ted married the love of his life, Lucille (Weber) Durkee on July 27, 1969 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Ted did many things during his lifetime. He owned and operated a restaurant in California. Ted moved his family to Wisconsin, where he owned and operated two dairy farms. Ted and Lucille owned and operated the Shell Rock Inn in Vesper, WI. They also operated the Craft Shop in Marshfield, WI. He had many hobbies, which included: painting ceramics, woodworking, and painting various pieces of artwork.



He proudly served his country in the United States Army from April 1963 to April 1965, during the Vietnam War. Ted was stationed at Fort Benning, GA and Fort Lewis, WA as a helicopter crew chief. He was a charter member of the American Legion Post 520 - Vesper.



Ted is survived by his children: Susan (Edward) Worlund, Peggy Durkee, Julie (Pete) Krause, and Ervin Durkee; his grandchildren: Christine (Jim) Peters, Thomas (Mary) Worlund, Karen (Jake) Smith, Timothy Durkee, Victoria Durkee, Mikailah Boschma, Misty Steckler, Charlie Wolfe, Wendy Bauer, Zebulon Krause, and Forest Krause; his great-grandchildren: Nicole (Tom) Barg, Scott Worlund, Skye Klein, Mason Worlund, Emma Durkee, Jennifer Smith, and Jacoby Arries; and his great-great grandson, Elliot Barg; he is further survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Ted is preceded in death by his son, Edward Durkee; his sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and Robert Black; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Frances Boschma and James and Judy Boschma.



Ted is loved and will be deeply missed.