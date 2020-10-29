Theodore Joseph Beck



Chicago, IL - Theodore Joseph Beck, age 41, of Chicago, IL died on Thursday, October 22nd in Chicago at home with his wife. Theodore was born on December 1st, 1978 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Harold and Mary Beck.



Ted graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids in 1997 with honors and before that attended East Jr. High where he became friends with the love of his life, Shannon Roberts. After graduating from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis he moved to Chicago to begin a life with her. They happily lived in the Wicker Park neighborhood in Chicago for 18 of their 19.5 years together.



Ted was a talented musician and in several bands over the course of his life. He had a long career in the field of computer science. He was respectful and kind to everyone he met and absolutely loved every animal he came into contact with. He doted on every pet he had. He loved traveling, going to museums and art galleries and trying new restaurants. He was an avid reader and always interested in learning new things. He never tired of exploring Chicago.



Ted is survived by his wife Shannon Roberts, his mother Mary Beck, his siblings Tim Beck, Andy Beck and Jen Beck Seymour. He very much loved his nieces and nephews Ashley, Marshall, Garrett, Tyler, Kennedy and Amanda. He is preceded in death by his grandparents and his father, Harold Beck. He was much loved by everyone in his wife's family.



A service will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Chicago, IL when groups can safely gather again. In lieu of flowers please donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago or to the Treehouse Animal Humane Society of Chicago, two institutions Ted cared deeply about.









