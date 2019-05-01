|
|
Theresa G. Zellner
Rozellville - Theresa Grace Zellner, 101, Stratford, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Rozellville, with Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam officiating. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Auburndale and serving as pallbearers will be Chris Lindquist, Dalton Thompson, Allen Thompson, Jason Stueber, Ken Schill and Duane Ashbeck. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday at Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford and from 10:00 am until service time on Friday at St. Andrew's Catholic Church.
Theresa was born on March 30, 1918 on a farm in the Village of Auburndale, to Anton and Barbara (Schreiner) Ashbeck. She was the youngest of 10 children and attended St. Mary's Parochial School, Auburndale. She married Joseph Zellner on October 7, 1942 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Auburndale. They farmed in the Town of Milladore prior to moving to Stratford on March 19, 1945. Joe died on January 9, 1994.
Theresa enjoyed crafts, crocheting, gardening and her flowers.
She is survived by her daughters, Marlene (Larry) Thompson, Stanley and JoAnn Zellner, Marshfield. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Allen Thompson, Stanley and Renee Thompson, Lonsdale, MN and 6 great grandchildren, Dalton, McKenna and Lakyn, Stanley and Samantha, Allison and Madeline Ruger, Lonsdale, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 7 brothers, Tony, Frank, Leonard, Henry, George, Louis and Charles and 3 sisters, Rose Koller, Veronica Beck and Josephine in infancy.
The family will designate a memorial at a later date.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 1, 2019