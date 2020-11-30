1/1
Theresa M. Winch
Theresa M. Winch

Arpin - Theresa M. Winch, age 55, of Arpin died Saturday, November 28, 2020.

A private celebration of Theresa's life will be held. Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please feel free to send memories of Theresa with any condolences c/o Ritchay Funeral Home; P. O. Box 847; Wisconsin Rapids, WI. 54495

Theresa was born March 12, 1965 in Wisconsin Rapids to William and Delores (Stelzer) Winch. She retired from Kerry Ingredients as a warehouse supervisor.

Theresa had a great love for the outdoors. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and her animals. She enjoyed having a good time with her friends and family and having a beer or two. Most of all Theresa enjoyed time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by soulmate Ken Bagnowski; three children Cody (Kathi) Grimm, Matthew Grimm and Kristin (Aaron) Linzmeier: two grandchildren Camden and Delaney Linzmeier; her mother Delores (Gary) Majkowski; her father William (Judi) Winch; four sisters Vicki (Weinfurter) Winch, Debbie (Randy) Henke, Jody (Bill) Jensen and Kristi (Wade) Giese and Ken's children Jeremy (Kim) and Jeff (Nicole) Bagnowski. Theresa is further survived by her many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, aunts and uncles.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
